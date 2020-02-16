4,818 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,965,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $48,738,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roku to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

ROKU stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

