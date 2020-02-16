$4.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post earnings of $4.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $18.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $178.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,915. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.