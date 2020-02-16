3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,484 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

