34,517 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

