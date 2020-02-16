$34.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $34.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $29.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $155.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.60 billion to $158.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.09 billion to $189.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,518.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,857 shares. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,297.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

