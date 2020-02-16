$295.45 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $295.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.40 million and the lowest is $291.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $340.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,273 shares. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

