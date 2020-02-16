$227.00 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to post $227.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.19 million and the lowest is $225.80 million. TriMas posted sales of $211.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $924.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.30 million to $925.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $764.20 million, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $794.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 123,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. TriMas has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

