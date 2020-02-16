$2.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.33. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

Shares of LH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 649,497 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $196.36.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.