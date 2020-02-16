$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,314.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 167.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,309 shares. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

