$183.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $183.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.91 million and the lowest is $182.80 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $190.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $736.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $786.94 million, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $793.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $61,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $875,703. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,524,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.