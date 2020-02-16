1,828 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

