$157.32 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $157.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $157.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 163,974 shares of the company were exchanged. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

