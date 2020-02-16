14,613 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in LKQ by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after acquiring an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,564 shares. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.