12,514 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,555,977 shares of the company traded hands. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

