$1.84 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.