$1.48 EPS Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $21,317,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.