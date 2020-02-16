$1.03 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.04. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $101.34. 776,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. AMETEK has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

