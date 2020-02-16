0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001779 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $993,428.00 and $1.16 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.67 or 0.06272364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00067633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026631 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010072 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

