$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.98. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,597.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock valued at $58,795,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,545. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.85 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.