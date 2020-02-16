$0.47 EPS Expected for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Store Capital posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 2,874,107 shares of the stock traded hands. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,695,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.