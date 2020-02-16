-$0.33 EPS Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 483,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.