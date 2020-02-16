$0.32 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

FMNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 95,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,505. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $68,521 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

