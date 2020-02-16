$0.24 EPS Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Several research firms have commented on ERI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 725,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

