-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Appian also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

APPN traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. 1,338,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,489. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,107,528. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Appian by 1,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Appian by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Appian by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

