$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XCel Brands.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XELB. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. XCel Brands has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

