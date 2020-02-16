$0.05 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 5,317,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,759. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

