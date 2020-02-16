$0.04 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.83. 5,092,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.29.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

