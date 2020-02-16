$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 437.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. 67,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 1.15. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.