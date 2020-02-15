Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZSAN. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Zosano Pharma stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,890,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,285. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

