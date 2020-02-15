Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $81.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,175,622.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,591 shares in the company, valued at $951,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $5,161,121.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,889 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,938.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

