Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.109-1.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ZBRA traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $238.77. 921,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,506. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.63.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.