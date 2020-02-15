Zealium Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $17,466.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,190,653 coins and its circulating supply is 13,190,653 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

