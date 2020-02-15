Zano Trading Up 0.3% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $20,687.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.03434040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00256276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,016,982 coins and its circulating supply is 9,987,482 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

