Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) rose 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.56, approximately 1,005,922 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 500,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.41.
Zagg Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZAGG)
ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.
