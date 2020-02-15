Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) rose 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.56, approximately 1,005,922 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 500,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Zagg alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 137,381 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 729,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.