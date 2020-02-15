Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 25,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

