Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,435.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $40,004.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,213.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tennant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

