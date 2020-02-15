Zacks Investment Research Lowers RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

RMR Group stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. Research analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RMR Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth $3,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RMR Group during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.