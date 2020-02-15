Zacks Investment Research Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOB. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $724.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

