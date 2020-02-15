Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 812,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,574. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 2U by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 53,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 174,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,675,000 after acquiring an additional 847,722 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

