Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. 141,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $808.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

