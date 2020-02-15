Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Sell

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.30. Andersons has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Andersons will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 531,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Andersons by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.