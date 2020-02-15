Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.