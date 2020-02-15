Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

