Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $56.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Everbridge reported sales of $41.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $200.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.48 million, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $263.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 247,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,734. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

