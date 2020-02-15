Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.09. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.61 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.57. 1,822,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average is $134.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

