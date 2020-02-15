Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). CorMedix reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a "buy" rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:CRMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 144,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. CorMedix has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.76.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

