Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

