Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.97. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $12,279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,790. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

