Zacks: Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given $24.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLBD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

