Zacks: Analysts Set $48.00 Price Target for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camden National an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CAC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%. Research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 40.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

