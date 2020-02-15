Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $609.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.10 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $720.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.